DiVincenzo totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Friday's win over the Magic.

DiVincenzo impressed in his first real minutes of the season, contributing across the board and finishing with a plus-34 net rating in 17 minutes Friday. After averaging 15.2 minutes during his rookie season, the second-year guard had made just one appearance -- for two total minutes -- in Milwaukee's first four games. It's unclear what DiVincenzo's role will be going forward, but the former first-round pick has largely played well when given the opportunity and would be a candidate to see additional run if any injuries occurred to the Bucks' backcourt.