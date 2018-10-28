Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 15 points from the bench
DiVencenzo posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 17 minutes in Saturday's 113-91 win over the Magic.
We finally got to see an extended glimpse of Milwaukee's 2018 first-round pick in garbage time. The Villanova product has only seen minimal action so far this season, but Saturday marked his first double-digit scoring total. Although he's listed at the bottom of Milwaukee's depth chart, Saturday's game script seemed to indicate a different story. At this point, it appears that he's leapfrogged over Matthew Dellavedova and could see a bit more time moving forward.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts nine points, five assists in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 12 points in preseason win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Making debut Thursday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Plans to make debut Thursday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out again Sunday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...