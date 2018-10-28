DiVencenzo posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 17 minutes in Saturday's 113-91 win over the Magic.

We finally got to see an extended glimpse of Milwaukee's 2018 first-round pick in garbage time. The Villanova product has only seen minimal action so far this season, but Saturday marked his first double-digit scoring total. Although he's listed at the bottom of Milwaukee's depth chart, Saturday's game script seemed to indicate a different story. At this point, it appears that he's leapfrogged over Matthew Dellavedova and could see a bit more time moving forward.