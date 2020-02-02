Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 15 versus Suns
DiVincenzo supplied 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 win over the Suns.
DiVincenzo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury and reached double figures in scoring for the seventh time in his last 11 appearances. The sophomore doesn't earn enough minutes to warrant consistent attention in standard leagues, but he's a versatile enough contributor to hold decent value in deep leagues.
