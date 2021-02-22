DiVincenzo totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in the Bucks' 128-115 victory over the Kings on Sunday.

Coming off a 2-for-8 performance last time out, DiVincenzo was able to get back on track Sunday. Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) has now missed eight-straight games and during that stretch, DiVincenzo has become the Bucks' third option on offense. While the Bucks are just 3-5, DiVincenzo has averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Expect those numbers to take a hit once Holiday returns to the lineup, but for now DiVincenzo will continue to take advantage of extended opportunities