DiVincenzo ended with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

After missing the previous game with an elbow injury, DiVincenzo was back on the floor Thursday. He has struggled thus far during his time in Orlando and the Bucks are going to need to get more from him moving forward. This game was likely used as an opportunity for him to get some game time as the Bucks prepare for the first round of the playoffs.