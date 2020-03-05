DiVincenzo delivered 19 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pacers.

DiVincenzo provided a dominant performance, scoring more points than the rest of Milwaukee's reserves combined. Moreover, DiVincenzo produced an incredibly well-rounded stat line, and he'll look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup versus the Lakers.