DiVincenzo scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during the Bucks' 113-106 loss Thursday to the Lakers.
Thursday marked the first time in five games that DiVincenzo scored in double figures after doing so in seven of his first nine games. Though he took the fewest shots of any starter, he finished tied for second behind Khris Middleton in three-pointers made with two. For the season, DiVincenzo is shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Adds two triples in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Picks up two steals in win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles again from deep•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Sets new career high in assists•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Hits three triples in loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts 15 points in opener•