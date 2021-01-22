DiVincenzo scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during the Bucks' 113-106 loss Thursday to the Lakers.

Thursday marked the first time in five games that DiVincenzo scored in double figures after doing so in seven of his first nine games. Though he took the fewest shots of any starter, he finished tied for second behind Khris Middleton in three-pointers made with two. For the season, DiVincenzo is shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.