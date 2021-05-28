DiVincenzo has suffered a serious tendon injury in his left foot and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo suffered the non-contact injury during Thursday's Game 3 win over the Heat. The exact nature of the injury and a potential timetable have yet to be established. With DiVincenzo out for the rest of the postseason, the Bucks will likely turn to Bryn Forbes, Pat Connaughton and Jeff Teague for extra minutes. Forbes caught fire in Game 2, scoring 22 points.