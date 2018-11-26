Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Set to dress Monday
Coach Mike Budenholzer said DiVincenzo will dress for Monday's game against the Hornets.
DiVincenzo has been cleared to return after missing the previous five games with right knee soreness. It's unclear if the rookie will be eased back into action; he was averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 18.1 minutes per contest prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out at least three games•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Sheds questionable tag, contributes off bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Questionable Thursday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 15 points from the bench•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country