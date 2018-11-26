Coach Mike Budenholzer said DiVincenzo will dress for Monday's game against the Hornets.

DiVincenzo has been cleared to return after missing the previous five games with right knee soreness. It's unclear if the rookie will be eased back into action; he was averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 18.1 minutes per contest prior to suffering the injury.

