DiVincenzo finished with five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 125-115 win ove the Pistons.

With DiVincenzo running cold from the behind the arc for much of the night, he turned his focus to being more of a facilitator on the offense end while Giannis Antetokounmpo (43 points on 17-for-24 shooting) carved up the Pistons in the paint. As evidenced by the career-high assist total and the defensive-stats production, DiVincenzo's ability to contribute in the non-scoring categories keeps his fantasy floor high in games where his shot isn't falling. He's worthy of a back-end roster spot in just about any 10-team rotisserie league.