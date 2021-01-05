DiVincenzo finished with five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 125-115 win ove the Pistons.
With DiVincenzo running cold from the behind the arc for much of the night, he turned his focus to being more of a facilitator on the offense end while Giannis Antetokounmpo (43 points on 17-for-24 shooting) carved up the Pistons in the paint. As evidenced by the career-high assist total and the defensive-stats production, DiVincenzo's ability to contribute in the non-scoring categories keeps his fantasy floor high in games where his shot isn't falling. He's worthy of a back-end roster spot in just about any 10-team rotisserie league.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Hits three triples in loss•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts 15 points in opener•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Option picked up•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Likely starter at shooting guard•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Remains in Milwaukee•
-
Kings' Donte DiVincenzo: Dealt to Kings•