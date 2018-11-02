DiVincenzo (quadriceps) contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

Despite being listed as questionable coming into the contest, DiVincenzo logged the second-highest amount of minutes on the second unit and turned in yet another solid stat line. The 21-year-old saw his modest two-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped, but he continues to serve as a source of reliable offense off the bench. Factoring in Thursday's production, the 2018 first-round pick has shot 44.4 percent or better in six of his first eight career games and has drained at least one three-pointer in all but one of those contests.