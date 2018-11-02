Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Sheds questionable tag, contributes off bench
DiVincenzo (quadriceps) contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
Despite being listed as questionable coming into the contest, DiVincenzo logged the second-highest amount of minutes on the second unit and turned in yet another solid stat line. The 21-year-old saw his modest two-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped, but he continues to serve as a source of reliable offense off the bench. Factoring in Thursday's production, the 2018 first-round pick has shot 44.4 percent or better in six of his first eight career games and has drained at least one three-pointer in all but one of those contests.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Questionable Thursday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 15 points from the bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts nine points, five assists in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 12 points in preseason win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Making debut Thursday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...