DiVincenzo will come off the bench Tuesday against the Nets.

The Bucks will go with George Hill and Eric Bledsoe in the starting backcourt, while Wes Matthews will sit out with a calf injury. DiVincenzo is coming off of a rough game against the Rockets on Sunday night, when he went just 1-of-6 from three, 0-of-2 at the line, and committed five turnovers in 23 minutes.