Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Shines off bench
DiVincenzo scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), while tacking on four rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes Friday during the Bucks' 113-103 loss to the Lakers.
DiVincenzo is in the midst of a strong stretch, especially in the absence of George Hill (groin). The second-year Villanova product was behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo in points for Milwaukee, and supplied a play of the night by swatting LeBron James. Hill is expected back immediately, but DiVincenzo remains worth monitoring.
