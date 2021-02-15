DiVincenzo scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in Milwaukee's 114-109 loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday.

DiVincenzo continued to do a little bit of everything for the struggling Bucks. After a tough game against Utah on Friday where the guard shot just 22 percent from the field, DiVincenzo was able to bounce back. Over his last four games, all of which the Bucks have been without Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), DiVincenzo has recorded three 10-plus point and 6-plus rebound performances. Look for DiVincenzo to continue his all-around play, especially with Holiday missing time.