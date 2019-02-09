Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Sitting again Saturday
DiVincenzo (heel) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
DiVincenzo has been bilateral heel bursitis for more than a month and seems unlikely to make another appearance for the Bucks until after the All-Star break. He probably won't be included in coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation once he gets the green light to play again.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...