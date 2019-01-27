DiVincenzo (heel) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

DiVincenzo has been dealing with bursitis in his left heel for much of January, but he had gained clearance to play as recently as a week ago. Though he never appeared in a game after getting the green light to suit up, DiVincenzo must have experienced a setback at some point in the last few days, as he's now been ruled out in advance of a second straight contest. Even if the rookie heals quickly, he's unlikely to capture a rotation spot for Milwaukee.