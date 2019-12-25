DiVincenzo had six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four boards, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes of a 121-109 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

DiVincenzo found himself back in the starting lineup with Eric Bledsoe (lower leg) out. The second-year pro had an off night as his presence didn't come with the energy that normally accompanies it, and he scored in single digits for the second consecutive game. He's typically been the first option inserted into the starting lineup when one of the main five is out, and with Bledsoe unlikely to return, he should see another start against the Hawks on Friday.