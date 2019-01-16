Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Slated for G League action
The Bucks assigned DiVincenzo to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.
Though he was listed as probable Tuesday ahead of the Bucks' 124-86 win over the Heat, DiVincenzo was ultimately included among the Milwaukee's inactives. At this point, it doesn't appear the sore right heel is plaguing DiVincenzo, who simply isn't a fixture in coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation. DiVincenzo, who has appeared in just one of the Bucks' 10 games since Christmas Day, will suit up for the Herd in their game Wednesday against the Erie BayHawks and will likely play substantial minutes.
