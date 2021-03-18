DiVincenzo went for 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 76ers.

After starting the month of March with two consecutive games in which he scored in double figures, DiVincenzo has hit the double-digit point mark in four straight while adding at least seven rebounds in five straight contests. Since the All-Star break, DiVincenzo has been highly productive going for 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals over four games.