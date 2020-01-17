DiVincenzo scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), while tacking on three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 28 minutes during the Bucks' 128-123 win over the Celtics on Thursday night.

DiVincenzo is said to be playing through a finger injury, but looked good throughout the contest, even chirping with Marcus Smart as the two battled in their individual matchup. The 19 points were a season-high and his 11.2 points averaged in January is easiest the highest of his young NBA career. DeVincenzo may be worth a speculative add across leagues.