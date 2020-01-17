Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Spark off the bench
DiVincenzo scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), while tacking on three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 28 minutes during the Bucks' 128-123 win over the Celtics on Thursday night.
DiVincenzo is said to be playing through a finger injury, but looked good throughout the contest, even chirping with Marcus Smart as the two battled in their individual matchup. The 19 points were a season-high and his 11.2 points averaged in January is easiest the highest of his young NBA career. DeVincenzo may be worth a speculative add across leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Likely playing through finger issue•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Produces sound line Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Hot off the bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Expected back Monday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Out for rest•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...