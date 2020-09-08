DiVincenzo will start for the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer will opt to go smaller with Antetokounmpo sidelined, running a three-guard lineup with Khris Middleton at power forward and Brook Lopez at his usual center spot. DiVincenzo has previously started 24 games this season, and in those contests, is averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.5 minutes.