DiVincenzo will start at point guard during Friday's opener against the Celtics, Voice of the Boston Celtics Sean Grande reports.

With Eric Bledsoe (coach's decision) on the shelf, DiVincenzo is getting the nod at point guard. Across his 22 starts this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.6 minutes.