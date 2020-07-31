DiVincenzo will start at point guard during Friday's opener against the Celtics, Voice of the Boston Celtics Sean Grande reports.
With Eric Bledsoe (coach's decision) on the shelf, DiVincenzo is getting the nod at point guard. Across his 22 starts this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.6 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 13 versus Kings•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Gets unannounced rest•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Posts well-rounded line in defeat•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Shines off bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 19, stuffs stat sheet•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 11 off bench•