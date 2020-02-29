Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting in place of Middleton
DiVincenzo will start during Friday's game against the Thunder.
With Khris Middleton (neck) sidelined, DiVincenzo will get the start. Across 20 previous starts this season, he's averaged 8.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.8 minutes.
