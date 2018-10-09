DiVincenzo will start at point guard during Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With most of the Bucks' main rotation players resting, the rookie will be given the opportunity to start against the Thunder. Through two preseason appearances, DiVincenzo has totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 39.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories