Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting Tuesday
DiVincenzo will start at point guard during Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With most of the Bucks' main rotation players resting, the rookie will be given the opportunity to start against the Thunder. Through two preseason appearances, DiVincenzo has totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 39.7 minutes.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.