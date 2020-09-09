DiVincenzo finished with 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four boards, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes of a 103-94 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

DiVincenzo started in place of an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), and while no one expected him to replace the production of the reigning MVP, he did an admirable job filling in. The second-year player turned in his best playoff performance, providing a glimpse of the potential he has if he can continue to develop. The next step will be working on his consistency this off-season, as he'll likely be counted on for a bigger role next year.