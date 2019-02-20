Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Still out Thursday
DiVincenzo (heel) will remain out Thursday against Boston.
The rookie has been dealing with a left heel injury for several weeks and hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 1. It's unclear when DiVincenzo will be back, but he's unlikely to hold a significant role the rest of the way given the lengthy layoff, as well as Milwaukee's overall depth.
