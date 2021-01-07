DiVincenzo finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-115 win over the Pistons.

DiVincenzo saw limited run during the blowout win, but that doesn't have anything to do with his poor shooting. The guard is just 1-for-9 from deep across the past two games and only 4-for-17 from the field as well. Still, he's having a strong season as a whole and was probably due for some regression from distance since he was shooting 63.3 percent from three across his previous six appearances.