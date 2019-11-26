Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles from deep
DiVincenzo had six points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five boards, two assists, and two steals in 33 minutes of a 122-118 win against the Jazz on Monday.
DiVincenzo has gone cold from deep lately, failing to make a shot from behind the arc in each of his last two games, which has corresponded with a dip in scoring. The second year pro is still getting the starting nod in place of an injured Khris Middleton, and continues to contribute in other aspects of the box score while he struggles through the slump. He'll get another chance on Wednesday against the Hawks.
