DiVincenzo registered three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes in Thursday's win over the Sixers.

DiVincenzo struggled with his shot but salvaged his day with decent stats in the rebounding and passing categories. He's now scored in single digits in four games in a row since he delivered 22 points in a loss against the Mavericks on April 8, and the expectations for him is to continue as a low-end scoring threat in one of the league's best offenses. He's averaging just 9.1 points across 28.1 minutes per game in eight appearances this month.