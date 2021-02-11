DiVincenzo registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Suns.

DiVincenzo got off to a strong start this season and his numbers tailed off a bit as the season progressed, but he is showing signs of a turnaround and has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings. He is averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in that five-game span.