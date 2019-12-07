Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Swiped four in win
DiVincenzo registered 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four steals and one assist in Friday's 119-91 win against the Clippers.
In the three games since being moved back to the bench, DiVincenzo has provided 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 21 minutes per game. On the season, the 22-year-old is leading the Bucks in steals with 1.6 per game, making solid enough value for fantasy owners in leagues that reward the category.
More News
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 11 off bench•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Remains a starter Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles from deep•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Continues impressive play•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Puts up 15 points in win•
-
Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Minimal impact in start•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...