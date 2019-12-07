DiVincenzo registered 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four steals and one assist in Friday's 119-91 win against the Clippers.

In the three games since being moved back to the bench, DiVincenzo has provided 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 21 minutes per game. On the season, the 22-year-old is leading the Bucks in steals with 1.6 per game, making solid enough value for fantasy owners in leagues that reward the category.