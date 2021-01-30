DiVincenzo finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three boards, and two assists in 24 minutes of a 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Friday.

DiVincenzo reached double-digits for just the second time in his last eight games, but his overall stat line lagged in the loss as his team found itself digging out of an early hole. The third year man out of Villanova has cooled significantly after a hot start to the season as he's struggled to find consistency of late. He'll next take the floor against Charlotte on Saturday.