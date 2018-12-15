Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Three steals, two blocks in win
DiVincenzo recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the Cavaliers.
DiVincenzo matched his best steal and block totals while earning 20-plus minutes for the first time since Nov. 6. The rookie earned at least 20 minutes in seven of the first 10 contests to begin the season, but his role has been much more inconsistent of late. Given that the injuries recently suffered by Khris Middleton (finger) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) don't appear too serious, it's unlikely DiVincenzo can be relied on in most leagues.
