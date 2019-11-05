Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Thrives coming off bench
DiVincenzo had 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Milwaukee's 134-106 win at Minnesota on Monday night.
DiVincenzo endured a slow start to the season, but has played over 17 minutes in each of Milwaukee's three contests -- he has averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game over that span. Given his impressive run of form of late, he should continue seeing healthy minutes off the bench going forward.
