DiVincenzo did not play Monday, as the Bucks fell to the Nuggets 109-95.

Multiple Milwaukee starters are out with injury, so on the second night of a back-to-back the remainder of the Bucks' core was rested. The Bucks hadn't lost consecutive games all season, but now find themselves in a three-game skid. The Lakers are closing in on usurping the NBA's best record.

