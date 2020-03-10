Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Unannounced rest
DiVincenzo did not play Monday, as the Bucks fell to the Nuggets 109-95.
Multiple Milwaukee starters are out with injury, so on the second night of a back-to-back the remainder of the Bucks' core was rested. The Bucks hadn't lost consecutive games all season, but now find themselves in a three-game skid. The Lakers are closing in on usurping the NBA's best record.
