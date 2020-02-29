DiVincenzo chipped in seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Milwaukee's 133-86 Friday night win over the Thunder.

A popular DFS and streaming candidate in the absence of Khris Middleton (neck), DiVincenzo flopped. Ironically, he may have had a bigger performance simply playing behind a healthy Middleton late in the game. It is worth noting that DiVincenzo shut down Dennis Schroder throughout the contest, symbolizing a floor for his status as a role player.