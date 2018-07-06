Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Unlikely to play in summer league opener

DiVincenzo is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Pistons due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Stinar of HoopsHype.com reports.

DiVincenzo , the Bucks' first-round pick in this year's draft, is dealing with something unspecified and has missed practices in the recent past because of it. While Milwaukee is surely excited to see their new member on the court, there is no reason to risk the rookie's long-term health in an exhibition game.