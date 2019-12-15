Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Well-rounded line Saturday
DiVincenzo ended with 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 victory over the Cavaliers.
DiVincenzo started for the injured Eric Bledsoe (leg) and cashed in with a strong performance. The playing time was not an accurate reflection of what his role might entail moving forward as the game was a blowout. Bledsoe is slated to miss at least the next two weeks making DiVincenzo a strong pickup in standard leagues.
