DiVincenzo (heel) will be available for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The rookie has been on the shelf for more than two months with a heel injury, but he'll be back in uniform Thursday as the Bucks look to snap a two-game skid. DiVincenzo was a part of the regular rotation early in the season, but he could have a tough time finding consistent minutes as the playoffs near.