Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Will be available Thursday
DiVincenzo (heel) will be available for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
The rookie has been on the shelf for more than two months with a heel injury, but he'll be back in uniform Thursday as the Bucks look to snap a two-game skid. DiVincenzo was a part of the regular rotation early in the season, but he could have a tough time finding consistent minutes as the playoffs near.
