DiVincenzo (COVID-19 protocols has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and will make his season debut in Saturday's Christmas Day matchup with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo had his season cut short in the playoffs this past June and subsequently underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ankle. He was set to make his return on Dec. 14, but he was then placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Given his lengthy time off, it would not be surprising to see the Bucks err on the side of caution in terms of his workload upon his return.