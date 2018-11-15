Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo: Will not return Wednesday
DeVincenzo has left Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with left knee soreness and will not return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
DiVincenzo suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls. More information on his status should come out after Wednesday's game, as well as in the lead up to Friday.
