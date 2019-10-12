Bucks' Dragan Bender: Continues to shine in preseason

Bender contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in Friday's 118-11 win over the Mavericks.

It seemed extremely unlikely that Bender would be no more than a minor role player when the Bucks acquired him, but right now, he looks nothing like the guy who toiled in Phoenix for three seasons. He had some flashes of good play when injuries began to decimate the Suns' roster, but overall the Croatian product has failed to impress. The new locale seems to be working wonders currently, so we shall see how he is implemented moving forward.