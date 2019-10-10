Bucks' Dragan Bender: Contributes on second unit
Bender registered 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 15 minutes during the Bucks' 133-99 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Through two preseason games, Bender has looked nothing like the perpetual underachiever he was in Phoenix over the first three seasons of his career. The 2016 fourth overall pick did have a handful of solid performances as the regular season would down last spring, and he's picked up where he left off with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts in as many exhibitions. If Bender can keep up his current level of play, he could potentially carve out a serviceable amount of minutes in the frontcourt rotation, although capable veteran Ersan Ilyasova (rest) does slot in ahead of him on the power forward depth chart behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.