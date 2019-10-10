Bucks' Dragan Bender: Contributes on second unit

Bender registered 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 15 minutes during the Bucks' 133-99 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Through two preseason games, Bender has looked nothing like the perpetual underachiever he was in Phoenix over the first three seasons of his career. The 2016 fourth overall pick did have a handful of solid performances as the regular season would down last spring, and he's picked up where he left off with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts in as many exhibitions. If Bender can keep up his current level of play, he could potentially carve out a serviceable amount of minutes in the frontcourt rotation, although capable veteran Ersan Ilyasova (rest) does slot in ahead of him on the power forward depth chart behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.