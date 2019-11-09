Bucks' Dragan Bender: Drops 20 in loss
Bender provided 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's loss to Windy City.
Bender had a solid outing, though his efforts weren't enough to halt the Windy City's offensive onslaught. The Croatian forward still needs to find consistency with his outside shot if he's to make an impact in the NBA.
