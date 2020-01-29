Bucks' Dragan Bender: Exits rotation

Bender (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Tuesday's 151-131 win over the Wizards.

Bender had appeared in each of the past three games as the Bucks' backup center, but he dropped out of the rotation Tuesday with Robin Lopez (illness) back in action. The Bucks' propensity for blowing opponents out should open up more run for Bender than most third-string players around the league, though it'll be tough to put much stock in any garbage-time stats he puts up.