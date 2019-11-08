Play

Bucks' Dragan Bender: Heading to G League

Bender was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League on Friday.

Bender has yet to make an appearance for the Bucks through the first few weeks of the season, so he'll move to their G League affiliate to grab some playing time. The 21-year-old played well during the preseason but would likely need an injury or two to work his way into Milwaukee's rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories