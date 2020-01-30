Bucks' Dragan Bender: Heads to G League
The Bucks assigned Bender to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Thursday.
Bender recently enjoyed a three-game run as the Bucks' backup center, but he dropped out of coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation entirely Tuesday, when Robin Lopez returned from an illness in a 151-131 win over The Wizards. Playing time will be scarce for Bender moving forward when Lopez and twin brother Brook are both available, so the 2016 first-round pick will head to the G League to get some meaningful run in a competitive environment. Expect him to play big minutes for the Herd in their game Thursday versus the College Park Skyhawks.
