Bucks' Dragan Bender: Listed as out Monday
Bender is listed as out for Monday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle.
It's unclear when Bender picked up the injury, as he hasn't played in either of Milwaukee's last two games, but he won't be available Monday as the Bucks look to push their winning streak to 15 games.
