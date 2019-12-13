Bucks' Dragan Bender: Out again Friday
Bender (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bender has been battling a right ankle sprain and hasn't been able to take the court since Dec. 2 against the Knicks. His next chance to return will come Saturday vs. Cleveland.
